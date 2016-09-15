Close

Kyodo News

September 15, 2016 17:57

16:07 15 September 2016

Japan police to tape entire suspect interrogations in lay judge cases

TOKYO, Sept. 15, Kyodo

Japanese police will audiovisually record the entire interrogations in criminal cases subject to lay judge trials on a trial basis starting Oct. 1, according to a new guideline formulated Thursday by the National Police Agency.

Transparency efforts in interrogations by police began in 2008, and the entire length of interrogations was recorded in 1,565 cases, or 48.6 percent, of 3,217 cases subject to the lay judge trials in fiscal 2015.

The number of cases subject to audiovisual recordings is limited to about 3 percent of total criminal cases in Japan.

