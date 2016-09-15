FEATURE: End-of-life products a growing industry in aging Japan

As Japan's population rapidly ages, a burgeoning industry is targeting those making end-of-life preparations, offering services such as seminars on funeral and inheritance arrangements or, in one case, a board game that prepares players for an elderly family member's final days.

With more and more elderly Japanese living alone, consultations are also offered on how to obtain guardianships needed for stays at hospital or institutions, as well as ways to leave assets to people and organizations aside from legal heirs.

Pip Robot Technology Co.'s Kokorozumori, roughly meaning "getting ready in mind," is a dice board game for a family to think about costs and support needed to care for aging relatives with declining health and strength.