Close

Kyodo News

September 15, 2016 17:57

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

16:09 15 September 2016

FEATURE: End-of-life products a growing industry in aging Japan

TOKYO, Sept. 15, Kyodo

As Japan's population rapidly ages, a burgeoning industry is targeting those making end-of-life preparations, offering services such as seminars on funeral and inheritance arrangements or, in one case, a board game that prepares players for an elderly family member's final days.

With more and more elderly Japanese living alone, consultations are also offered on how to obtain guardianships needed for stays at hospital or institutions, as well as ways to leave assets to people and organizations aside from legal heirs.

Pip Robot Technology Co.'s Kokorozumori, roughly meaning "getting ready in mind," is a dice board game for a family to think about costs and support needed to care for aging relatives with declining health and strength.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • End-of-life products a growing industry in aging Japan
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 9 Sep 2016Typhoons cause 42 bil. yen in damage to Japan agriculture, fisheries
  2. 9 Sep 2016Philippines to allow Indonesia to pursue pirates in its waters
  3. 9 Sep 2016A-bomb survivors, abductees' kin angry over N. Korea's nuclear test
  4. 9 Sep 2016N. Korea nuke test clouds prospects for resolving abduction issue
  5. 9 Sep 2016A-bomb survivors, abductees' kin angry over N. Korea's nuclear test

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete