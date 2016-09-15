Close

Kyodo News

September 15, 2016 19:57

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

18:26 15 September 2016

Renho becomes main opposition Democratic Party's 1st woman leader

By Sophie Jackman
TOKYO, Sept. 15, Kyodo

The Democratic Party selected acting leader Renho as its new chief Thursday, making the 48-year-old third-term member of the House of Councillors the first woman to head Japan's main opposition party.

After easily defeating her competitors, the former administrative reform minister pledged to turn around the largest opposition party, which is doing poorly in opinion polls.

Renho edged out former Foreign Minister Seiji Maehara and lower house lawmaker Yuichiro Tamaki despite fumbling questions over her dual nationality toward the end of the two-week leadership race.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Renho becomes main opposition Democratic Party's 1st woman leader
  • Renho becomes main opposition Democratic Party's 1st woman leader
  • Renho becomes main opposition Democratic Party's 1st woman leader
  • Renho elected as new Democratic Party leader
  • Renho elected as new Democratic Party leader
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 9 Sep 2016Typhoons cause 42 bil. yen in damage to Japan agriculture, fisheries
  2. 9 Sep 2016Philippines to allow Indonesia to pursue pirates in its waters
  3. 9 Sep 2016A-bomb survivors, abductees' kin angry over N. Korea's nuclear test
  4. 9 Sep 2016N. Korea nuke test clouds prospects for resolving abduction issue
  5. 9 Sep 2016A-bomb survivors, abductees' kin angry over N. Korea's nuclear test

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete