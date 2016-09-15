Close

Kyodo News

September 15, 2016 19:57

19:17 15 September 2016

FEATURE: Kyoto textile firm reproduces once-lost Jakuchu tapestry

By Naho Iwahara
KYOTO, Sept. 15, Kyodo

A Kyoto-based textile firm has completed a tapestry replica of a scroll painting by Ito Jakuchu, a renowned Japanese painter from the 18th century, after its original set of Jakuchu replicas were destroyed in a shipwreck more than a century ago.

Kawashima Selkon Textiles Co. created the tapestry replica of Jakuchu's masterpiece entitled "Phoenixes and the Rising Sun (1755)" from his 30-scroll "Colorful Realm of Living Beings." It took three years to complete.

Ito Jakuchu (1716-1800) was born, lived and worked in Kyoto. To commemorate the 300th anniversary of his birth, the tapestry reproduction adorned the back of the first float in this year's Gion Festival procession in the ancient Japanese city in mid-July.

