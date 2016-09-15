Close

September 15, 2016 19:57

19:32 15 September 2016

Olympics: Minister Marukawa inspects training center, sport institute

TOKYO, Sept. 15, Kyodo

Tamayo Marukawa, Japan's minister in charge of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, visited the National Training Center and the Japan Institute of Sports Sciences in Tokyo on Thursday to inspect the facilities for training top Japanese athletes.

"We will make efforts to prepare the training environment so our athletes will be able to take advantage of the Tokyo Games," Marukawa said.

"Very impressive," she said after touring the training areas for table tennis, judo and badminton. "I was able to reconfirm that we were able to win 41 medals thanks to a good environment here."

