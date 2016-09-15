Japan, China to push ahead with talks to avert clashes at seas

Senior officials of Japan and China agreed on Thursday to accelerate talks for an early launch of a system aimed at preventing unintended clashes in waters and skies around the disputed Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea.

Following two days of talks held in the western Japan city of Hiroshima, the Asian neighbors also agreed to convene the next round of talks by the end of this year in China, a Japanese Foreign Ministry official told reporters, in the latest sign of increasing political exchanges between the two countries.

The talks, the fifth of their kind and first since last December, were agreed by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping when they met for the first time in nearly a year and a half this month in China.