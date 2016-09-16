Close

Kyodo News

September 16, 2016 3:57

03:02 16 September 2016

Japan defense chief vows engagement for S. China Sea stability

WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, Kyodo

Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada on Thursday threw "strong support" behind U.S. freedom of navigation operations in the South China Sea and vowed to increase engagement in the disputed waters as part of efforts to maintain a rules-based maritime order being challenged by China.

Speaking in Washington, Inada said Japan's engagement would include joint training exercises involving the Maritime Self-Defense Force and the U.S. Navy, bilateral and multilateral exercises with regional navies, as well as providing capacity building assistance to coastal nations facing China's maritime expansion.

Inada criticized Beijing's construction and militarization of island outposts in the South China Sea, and its rejection of an international arbitration ruling in July that invalidated its claims to almost the whole of the South China Sea.

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News.

