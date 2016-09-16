Taiwan braces for Typhoon Malakas after super typhoon leaves

Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau issued sea and land warnings for Typhoon Malakas on Friday, one day after Super Typhoon Meranti caused havoc in eastern and southern parts of the island.

On Friday Malakas was moving from the Hengchun Peninsula at the extreme southern tip of Taiwan toward the north of the island.

The bureau said that, although the typhoon is unlikely to make landfall, the northeastern part of the island will feel its presence. The bureau estimated that Malakas will bear farther to the north, threatening to flood Japan's Ryukyu Islands.