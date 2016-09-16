Close

Kyodo News

September 16, 2016 13:57

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

12:59 16 September 2016

Taiwan braces for Typhoon Malakas after super typhoon leaves

TAIPEI, Sept. 16, Kyodo

Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau issued sea and land warnings for Typhoon Malakas on Friday, one day after Super Typhoon Meranti caused havoc in eastern and southern parts of the island.

On Friday Malakas was moving from the Hengchun Peninsula at the extreme southern tip of Taiwan toward the north of the island.

The bureau said that, although the typhoon is unlikely to make landfall, the northeastern part of the island will feel its presence. The bureau estimated that Malakas will bear farther to the north, threatening to flood Japan's Ryukyu Islands.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 12 Sep 2016141 bridges found to be in need of urgent safety measures: survey
  2. 13 Sep 2016FY 2015 medical expenses in Japan hit record 41 tril. yen
  3. 13 Sep 2016Environment Ministry eyes tighter control of harmful waste exports
  4. 13 Sep 2016Hun Sen warns of crackdown on planned opposition rally
  5. 10 Sep 2016Japanese morning newspaper headlines

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete