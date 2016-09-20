Gov't to set up panel to discuss scrapping Fukushima plant

Industry minister Hiroshige Seko said Tuesday the government will set up a panel of experts to discuss reforms at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc., including costly plans for scrapping its Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

The costs of decommissioning the plant, ravaged by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in northeastern Japan and suffering subsequent meltdowns of its reactors, is expected to far exceed the initially estimated 2 trillion yen ($19.6 billion), prompting the government to review its financial aid to the utility with the help of businesses.

The panel will hold its first meeting early October and draft its proposals by the yearend, Seko said, as Tokyo Electric plans to revise its business plan, compiled in 2014, possibly early next year.