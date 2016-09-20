Close

Kyodo News

September 20, 2016 14:00

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

13:43 20 September 2016

Typhoon heads toward east Japan after landfall in southwestern Kyushu

TOKYO, Sept. 20, Kyodo

The weather agency warned Tuesday of landslides and torrential rain across wide areas of Japan as a powerful typhoon headed toward the country's eastern region after making landfall on the southwestern main island of Kyushu earlier in the day.

Typhoon Malakas landed on the Osumi Peninsula, Kagoshima Prefecture, shortly after midnight Monday, and is expected to approach eastern Japan by Tuesday evening before weakening to an extratropical cyclone on Wednesday.

The season's 16th typhoon brought heavy rainfall in southern Kyushu including the cities of Kagoshima and Miyazaki, where hourly precipitation reached more than 120 millimeters early Tuesday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Powerful typhoon lands on Japan's southwestern Kyushu
  • Powerful typhoon lands on Japan's southwestern Kyushu region
  • Powerful typhoon lands on Japan's southwestern Kyushu region
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 15 Sep 2016Journalists expelled from China's "democracy" village amid crackdown
  2. 16 Sep 2016LDP submits proposal for additional N. Korea sanctions to PM Abe
  3. 15 Sep 2016Self-confessed hitman accuses Duterte of ordering extrajudicial killings
  4. 15 Sep 2016Journalists expelled from China's "democracy" village amid crackdown
  5. 14 Sep 2016URGENT: Emperor, empress mulling Vietnam trip as soon as next spring

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete