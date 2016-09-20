Typhoon heads toward east Japan after landfall in southwestern Kyushu

The weather agency warned Tuesday of landslides and torrential rain across wide areas of Japan as a powerful typhoon headed toward the country's eastern region after making landfall on the southwestern main island of Kyushu earlier in the day.

Typhoon Malakas landed on the Osumi Peninsula, Kagoshima Prefecture, shortly after midnight Monday, and is expected to approach eastern Japan by Tuesday evening before weakening to an extratropical cyclone on Wednesday.

The season's 16th typhoon brought heavy rainfall in southern Kyushu including the cities of Kagoshima and Miyazaki, where hourly precipitation reached more than 120 millimeters early Tuesday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.