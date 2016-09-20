Asian Games: Nagoya rejoins co-host bid with Aichi Pref. for 2026

Nagoya Mayor Takashi Kawamura said Tuesday the central Japanese city will rejoin Aichi Prefecture in a bid to jointly host the 2026 Asian Games, after having said earlier this month that it may withdraw from the co-hosting plan.

Kawamura made the remark at a joint press conference with Aichi Gov. Hideaki Omura in Nagoya, the prefectural capital. Both the mayor and the governor will attend an Olympic Council of Asia meeting Sunday in Danang, Vietnam, to formally file their candidacy.

The development comes a week after the Japanese Olympic Committee approved Aichi and Nagoya as the country's joint candidate hosts, on condition the two local governments submit an official document attesting that they agree on the co-hosting scheme before the OCA General Assembly meets.

Aichi and Nagoya said in May that they will seek to jointly organize the Asian version of the Summer Olympics. Japan has held the Asian Games twice previously, in Tokyo in 1958 and in Hiroshima in 1994.

But Kawamura said Sept. 5 that he was taking the scheme back to the drawing board after the prefecture had not come forward with specific cost estimates.

The prefectural government then indicated to Nagoya the total costs will come to roughly 85 billion yen (about $820 million), and after subtracting 25 billion yen to be covered by sponsorships and other revenues, Aichi would pay two-thirds and the city one-third of the remaining amount.

This prompted Nagoya city to move toward returning to the original plan to co-host the multisport event.

"I was thinking everything will turn out all right because (Nagoya city) was forward-looking," JOC President Tsunekazu Takeda said. "Preparations are proceeding on course. The prefectural governor and the city mayor will give a presentation at the (OCA) General Assembly."

The OCA is expected to select the host location for the 2026 Asian Games on Sunday. Aichi and Nagoya are expected to be the only ones bidding.

==Kyodo