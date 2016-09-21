Japan urges Ukraine to fully implement cease-fire accord

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe urged Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Tuesday to fully implement a cease-fire agreement struck in February last year so as to address conflict in the crisis-hit country.

Meeting on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, Abe conveyed Japan's determination to assist Ukraine's reform efforts, including steady implementation of $1.85 billion in aid Tokyo has pledged for Kiev, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

Japan, among other countries, regards the so-called Minsk agreement as a guideline to curb fighting between Ukraine forces and pro-Russian rebels.

Abe told Poroshenko that it is also vital that Ukraine speed up its domestic reforms such as combating corruption as part of efforts to rebuild the economy, the ministry said in a news release.

Poroshenko expressed gratitude for Japan's political and economic assistance.

Given that Japan and Ukraine are currently serving as nonpermanent members of the U.N. Security Council, the two leaders affirmed close coordination toward adopting a new Security Council resolution on North Korea in response to its fifth and largest nuclear test on Sept. 9.

In a separate meeting, Abe and Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif agreed to cooperate in countering terrorism and violent extremism, according to the ministry.

While Abe expressed hope that Pakistan will improve public safety and the investment environment in the country so that more Japanese companies can invest there, Sharif asked that Japan boost investment in infrastructure building and human resources development in Pakistan.

==Kyodo