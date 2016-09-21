FEATURE: Uncertain future for nuclear fuel-cycle policy in Japan

Japan's nuclear fuel-cycle policy is becoming increasingly uncertain due to ongoing arrangements to scrap the trouble-prone Monju fast-breeder reactor and the accumulation of nuclear materials whose consumption has no concrete time schedule.

According to a U.S. government source, there have been policy discussions within the administration of President Barack Obama regarding the "comprehensive advance consent" which the U.S.-Japan nuclear cooperation agreement provided for 28 years ago.

Comprehensive advance consent is a special privilege that gives Japan a unique status as the only non-nuclear weapon state allowed to reprocess U.S.-origin nuclear spent fuel. A commercial-scale reprocessing plant in Rokkasho, Aomori Prefecture, has been under construction since 1993 and is scheduled to start operation in 2018.

Reprocessing is a dual-use technology which can produce plutonium, a nuclear fissile material usable for mixed oxide fuels for nuclear power reactors as well as for nuclear weapons.

According to the source familiar with the internal policy deliberations, some U.S. policymakers have raised the option of reviewing the current U.S. stance on comprehensive advance consent to promote future modifications in Japan's nuclear fuel-cycle policy, while others doubt it would be effective in bringing about any change as Japan is eager to maintain its freedom to reprocess in the future.

The source told Kyodo News there was a strong view inside the U.S. government that bilateral relations with Japan, which hosts major U.S. military facilities in Okinawa and other areas, should be reviewed and that comprehensive advance consent has to be automatically sustained even after 2018.

The current U.S.-Japan nuclear cooperation agreement, which went into effect in 1988, has an initial duration of 30 years. After this initial period, either party may, by giving six months written notice to the other party, terminate the agreement.

Since the mid-1950s, Japan, a nation poor in natural resources, has pursued its own nuclear fuel-cycle program which consists of two key pillars -- one to develop and commercialize sodium-coolant fast reactors like Monju, and the other to commercialize a reprocessing plant located in Rokkasho. After reprocessing, extracted plutonium will be used for MOX fuels in fast reactors and light water reactors.

However, Japanese nuclear policy seems to be at a standstill and its prospect looks bleak. The policy has been in greater disarray since the nuclear disaster in Fukushima in 2011, a turning point in the general Japanese public's perceptions in choosing to phase out nuclear power over the long term.

Also, the so-called "plutonium problem" overshadows such an ambitious fuel-cycle policy of Japan. As a result of past reprocessing operations domestically and overseas, Japan has accumulated around 48 metric tons of plutonium, enough to make 6,000 nuclear weapons.

During congressional testimony in March, Assistant Secretary of State for International Security and Nonproliferation Thomas Countryman raised the strategic implications of Japan's reprocessing program and South Korea's policy of seeking its own reprocessing technology, saying "I would be very happy to see all countries get out of the plutonium reprocessing business."

Countryman went further, saying that "there are genuine economic questions where it is important that the U.S. and its partners in Asia have a common understanding of the economic and nonproliferation issues at stake before making a decision about renewal of the 123 (civilian nuclear cooperation) agreement for example, with Japan."

U.S. nongovernment specialists echo these concerns. "I think Japan needs to reassess its plutonium requirements. It needs to do a zero-based approach," said Sharon Squassoni, director and senior fellow of the proliferation prevention program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

"The U.S. is between a rock and a hard place. They don't like reprocessing. We do not do reprocessing in this country. We do not believe that nuclear energy requires reprocessing. And yet, they're also bound to say that other countries' fuel cycle decisions are their own. It is their sovereign right and we will not interfere with that," she added in a recent interview.

During consideration of the 1988 agreement "certain officials in the Defense Department were strongly opposed to reprocessing...and made their views known to the White House. The White House reviewed their comments but overruled their recommendations and approved the agreement (for reprocessing) as recommended by the State and Energy departments," Fred McGoldrick, a former senior State Department official, recalled of internal deliberations by the Ronald Reagan administration in recent email exchanges with Kyodo News.

McGoldrick was involved in the U.S.-Japan negotiations on the current bilateral treaty in the 1980s. "The accumulation of plutonium by Japan was not anticipated by Congress or any agency of the U.S. government," he added.

Two years ago, McGoldrick wrote about a personal proposal for addressing at least some aspects of the problem Japan is currently facing in a U.S. journal, Arms Control Today. "Japan could alleviate international apprehensions and strengthen the global nonproliferation regime by placing its excess plutonium under the custody of the International Atomic Energy Agency," he wrote.

Under the Statute of the IAEA, member states can deposit any "excess" of fissionable materials like plutonium in the custody of the IAEA in order to prevent stockpiling of these materials.

"I see no easy answers. Japan may have to adopt several strategies including long-term spent fuel storage, plutonium disposal and reprocessing. But starting Rokkasho should be tied to a near-term use of the plutonium in reactors so as not to increase plutonium stocks," McGoldrick added in the email exchanges.

