September 21, 2016 18:00

17:35 21 September 2016

Gov't to discuss fate of Monju reactor, option of scrapping eyed

TOKYO, Sept. 21, Kyodo

The government is set to decide later Wednesday to rethink its pursuit of the plutonium-burning Monju fast-breeder reactor that has hardly operated over the past 20 years despite its intended key role in Japan's nuclear fuel recycling policy.

The government is seen to be leaning toward scrapping the costly and trouble-prone reactor in Fukui Prefecture, but it is likely to remain committed to Japan's long-held policy of reprocessing uranium fuel burned in conventional reactors for reuse and to the development of fast reactor technology.

A panel of public- and private-sector officials is expected to be created to discuss the issue before the government reaches a final decision on the Monju reactor's fate by the end of the year.

