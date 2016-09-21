URGENT: Japan to fundamentally review trouble-prone fast-breeder reactor

The government said Wednesday that it will fundamentally review the costly and trouble-plagued Monju fast-breeder reactor, including the possibility of scrapping it, and that it will decide on the reactor's fate by year-end.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga made the remarks about the expensive reactor, which has hardly operated over the past 20 years despite its intended role in Japan's nuclear fuel recycling policy, during a meeting of Cabinet ministers concerned.

The Monju reactor in Fukui Prefecture was once touted as a "dream reactor" in the resource-poor country as it was designed to produce more fuel than it consumes.