September 22, 2016 0:00

22:34 21 September 2016

Olympics: Games flags raised for Tokyo 2020

By Morichika Nakamoto
TOKYO, Sept. 21, Kyodo

The Olympic, Paralympic and Japanese national flags were flown Wednesday during a flag-raising ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Games, hours after the arrival of the Paralympic flag from Rio de Janeiro.

"I've just returned from Rio three hours ago with the Paralympic flag," Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said at the event held at a plaza in front of the Tokyo metropolitan government offices.

"Both flags have been passed over from Rio Mayor (Eduardo) Paes at the closing ceremonies, and it really feels like it's Tokyo's turn," she added.

  Olympic, Paralympic flags arrive in Tokyo
