China touts diplomatic solutions to N. Korea, territorial disputes

China's premier used the opportunity of the yearly gathering of the world's top diplomats on Wednesday to stress the importance of diplomacy in solving long-standing issues, such as the situation in North Korea and territorial disputes.

"On the Korean nuclear issue, we should remain committed to denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, uphold peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and seek consultation and dialogue-based solution so as to maintain international nuclear nonproliferation regime," Li Keqiang said in his speech before the U.N. General Assembly.

North Korea has alarmed the world by carrying two underground nuclear tests and 21 ballistic missile launches this year alone in contravention of five previous Security Council resolutions. Previously it conducted nuclear tests in 2006, 2009 and then again in 2013.

China, along with the United States and other Security Council members, have begun negotiating the contents of a new resolution in response to the latest test on Sept. 9, which Pyongyang claims is its largest to date.

Against that backdrop, China has opposed the controversial U.S. antimissile system that Seoul and Washington have agreed to install in South Korea. Called the Terminal High Altitude Defense system, or THAAD, it is designed to intercept ballistic missiles flying at high altitudes.

Yet, despite its objections Beijing worked with the United States intensively over two months to craft the harshest sanctions resolution ever after the North's Jan. 6 test and a launch the following month.

The premier also addressed the contentious maritime disputes that have captured headlines, especially in light of a July decision by the international tribunal at The Hague that ruled China had no historic rights to resources in the South China Sea.

There are ongoing disputes with other countries, including Japan, over uninhabited islets called the Senkaku Islands, which the Chinese claim and call Diaoyu.

On the maritime disputes, he said they "should be resolved through dialogue and negotiations."

"We need to expand common ground while shelving differences and make continuous contributions to regional peace and stability," he added. "China has all along worked for the peaceful settlement of hot spot issues."

Additionally, he addressed other issues such as the handling of the situation in Syria where conflict has raged on for some six years.

In addition to calling on all parties to encourage the relevant parties to ending the fighting, he said a "comprehensive political solution" should also be reached.

While the annual general debate draws global leaders who present their policies in speeches before 192 other member states, negotiations and less scripted discussions occur on the sidelines of the annual September event.

