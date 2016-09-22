Myanmar's Suu Kyi urges "path of peace" in address to U.N.

Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi made a strong appeal for a "path of peace" in challenges faced by her country and the world in an address to the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday.

"For a country that has experienced over six decades of internal armed conflict, nothing is more important than the achievement of lasting peace and national reconciliation," she said of Myanmar, where her democratically elected government took power in April after decades of military or military-backed rule.

Calling it a time of "determined hope" for the Southeast Asian country, she hailed ongoing efforts toward meeting development goals, reducing poverty and using inclusive dialogue to quell tensions in places like the western state of Rakhine, where inter-communal violence has erupted between ethnic Rakhines and the minority Muslim population.

Suu Kyi, a democracy icon and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, also voiced opposition to "all forms and manifestations of violent extremism" and reaffirmed her country's commitment to nuclear disarmament. Myanmar signed the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty in November 1996 and the country's Union Parliament approved ratification last month.

"It has been a hard road (to democratization) and we have been helped by compassion, by loving kindness, by understanding," Suu Kyi said. "I would like to call for more of those factors in facing the problems of our world today."

"I appeal to you that we all stand up against anger and hatred, against fear and ignorance, and find a way to a better world."

Suu Kyi's National League of Democracy won in a landslide election last November and launched the new government in April of this year.

The United States lifted some of its economic sanctions against Myanmar in recognition of the democratic reforms, but concerns remain about the continuing role of the country's military in politics.

The junta-drafted Constitution gives Myanmar's military wide-ranging powers in defense and home affairs, as well as a 25 percent share of the seats in both houses of parliament. It bars Suu Kyi from the presidency because her late husband was British and their two sons hold British nationality.

Suu Kyi holds the dual positions of state counselor and foreign minister, while running the government as its de facto leader.

==Kyodo