September 27, 2016 16:49

15:11 27 September 2016

S. Korea welcomes U.S. blacklisting of Chinese company over N. Korea

SEOUL, Sept. 27, Kyodo

South Korea on Tuesday welcomed the move taken by the U.S. government to blacklist a Chinese trading company for its involvement in North Korea's proliferation of weapons of mass destruction as part of efforts to tighten punitive measures against Pyongyang in the wake of its Sept. 9 nuclear test and a series of ballistic missile launches.

"We see (the action) as a reconfirmation of the U.S. government's strong resolve to impose sanctions on North Korea," South Korea's Foreign Ministry spokesman, Cho June Hyuck, said during a press briefing.

The action also "brings to the fore the danger of making deals with North Korea, and raises awareness for countries other than China, individuals and organizations, toward that end," he said.

