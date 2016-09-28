Democratic Party leader Renho makes sparring debut with Abe

Democratic Party leader Renho slammed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's economic and social policies Wednesday in her first opportunity as leader to directly go up against the premier in a question-and-answer session in the House of Councillors.

Renho, who was elected to lead the main opposition party on Sept. 15, took aim at a policy speech Abe gave on Monday to open an extraordinary Diet session set to run through Nov. 30. She alleged that the "Abenomics" economic and fiscal policy package has failed to live up to its goal of ending Japan's long-term deflationary trend.

"(Abe's) slogans are cycling around, but it's about time for him to face up to the reality that the economy hasn't reached a virtuous cycle at all," Renho said.