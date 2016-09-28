Close

Kyodo News

September 28, 2016 17:01

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

14:59 28 September 2016

Toshiba upgrades 1st-half forecasts on robust chip sales in China

TOKYO, Sept. 28, Kyodo

Toshiba Corp. said Wednesday it has upgraded its first-half earnings forecasts as robust semiconductor sales in China have helped boost operating profit at the industrial conglomerate, which has been mired in an accounting scandal.

Toshiba is now expecting a group operating profit of 70 billion yen for the April-September period, up from 30 billion yen forecast last month. Group net profit was estimated at 85 billion yen, upgraded from 70 billion yen, on sales of 2.55 trillion yen, compared with 2.47 trillion yen.

Chinese smartphone makers have increasingly released models with larger memory, resulting in robust demand for advanced NAND-type flash memory. Demand has also grown for hard drives for personal computers and game consoles, Toshiba said.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 22 Sep 2016Park rejects calls to hold talks with N. Korea
  2. 22 Sep 2016Death toll from floods, landslides in Indonesia rises to 26
  3. 23 Sep 2016Taiwan to protest exclusion from ICAO assembly
  4. 22 Sep 2016Malaysian police arrest 4 terror suspects, including 3 foreigners
  5. 23 Sep 2016Taiwan ex-intelligence officer gets 18 years for spying for China

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete