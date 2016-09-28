Toshiba upgrades 1st-half forecasts on robust chip sales in China

Toshiba Corp. said Wednesday it has upgraded its first-half earnings forecasts as robust semiconductor sales in China have helped boost operating profit at the industrial conglomerate, which has been mired in an accounting scandal.

Toshiba is now expecting a group operating profit of 70 billion yen for the April-September period, up from 30 billion yen forecast last month. Group net profit was estimated at 85 billion yen, upgraded from 70 billion yen, on sales of 2.55 trillion yen, compared with 2.47 trillion yen.

Chinese smartphone makers have increasingly released models with larger memory, resulting in robust demand for advanced NAND-type flash memory. Demand has also grown for hard drives for personal computers and game consoles, Toshiba said.