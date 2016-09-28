Close

Kyodo News

September 28, 2016 21:03

19:41 28 September 2016

Sports circles puzzled over proposal to review 3 Tokyo Olympic venues

TOKYO, Sept. 28, Kyodo

Japan's sports circles and organizers of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics were puzzled Wednesday by a planned proposal by a Tokyo metropolitan government panel to reconsider construction of three Games venues.

The panel, tasked with reviewing the costs for hosting the Games, is set to suggest that existing venues be used in place of building the three new facilities for volleyball, swimming, and rowing and canoe sprint, all of which have already entered the detailed designing phase.

"We had already been discussing with the metropolitan government how to use the (canoe sprint) facility after the Games. This is a bolt from the blue," said Tetsumasa Yamaguchi, secretary general of the Japan Canoe Federation.

