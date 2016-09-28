Baseball: Otani, Laird lift Fighters in pennant-clinching win

Ace pitcher Shohei Otani struck out 15 in a one-hitter and Brandon Laird homered as the Nippon Ham Fighters clinched the Pacific League pennant on Wednesday with a 1-0 victory over the Seibu Lions

Before a crowd of 28,261 at Seibu Prince Dome, the 22-year-old Otani (10-4) had superb command of his fastball and breaking pitches to outduel Seibu lefty Yusei Kikuchi (12-7), a fellow graduate of Iwate Prefecture's Hanamaki Higashi High School. Otani, who recorded his first shutout of the season, previously struck out 16 batters in a game on July 9, 2014 against the Rakuten Eagles.

"From the start of the first inning, they couldn't do anything against his pitching," Fighters skipper Kuriyama said of Otani. "That was the best."

The Fighters had repeated scoring opportunities against Kikuchi, but could not break through until the fourth inning. With one out, Kikuchi hung a 2-1 slider and Laird hit his league-leading 39th home run.

"Laird puts so much strength and spirit into his swings," Kuriyama said. "He's been one pillar of our offense this season."

The 25-year-old Kikuchi worked six innings, allowing one run on four walks and five hits, while striking out four, but the night belonged to his younger rival.

"I did what I needed to do, so I have no regrets," Kikuchi said. "Otani pitched an amazing game, so there wasn't much we could do."

With one out in the ninth, Otani appeared to be overthrowing in his effort to strike out pinch hitter Tatsuyuki Uemoto and issued his first walk of the game. But a foul fly to third and a fly out to left sealed the team's first championship since 2012.

By clinching the seventh pennant in franchise history, the Fighters earned the top seed in the PL playoffs. On Oct. 12, they will host the winner of the Climax Series' first stage between the second-place SoftBank Hawks and the third-place Lotte Marines. The winner of the six-game second stage will advance to the Japan Series against the winner of the Central League playoffs.

-----

Hawks 10, Marines 5

At QVC Marine Field, SoftBank did all it could to delay Nippon Ham's pennant, scoring seven first-inning runs and holding on to beat Lotte. But it was too late for the Hawks, who saw their two-year reign atop the PL come to an end.

-----

Buffaloes 6, Eagles 5

At Kyocera Dome, Hiroyuki Nakajima's two-run, sixth-inning homer trimmed Rakuten's lead to one as Orix overturned a four-run deficit.

-----

Giants 3, Dragons 2, 12 innings

At Tokyo Dome, Seiji Kobayashi's 12th-inning sayonara single lifted Yomiuri past Chunichi and locked up a second-place CL finish. The Giants will now host the BayStars in the first stage of the CL Climax Series starting on Oct. 8.

-----

Swallows 6, BayStars 5

At Jingu Stadium, DeNA saw its five-game winning streak snapped as rookie Shota Imanaga (8-9) blew a three-run, first-inning lead, allowing five runs in 4-2/3 innings as Yakult's win lifted the Swallows into fourth place.

==Kyodo