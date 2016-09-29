Close

Kyodo News

September 29, 2016 13:14

12:30 29 September 2016

Olympics: Tokyo gov't wants to reconsider plans for 3 venues

TOKYO, Sept. 29, Kyodo

The Tokyo Metropolitan government aims to reconsider the construction of three venues for the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics after receiving a report from a review panel on Thursday.

The panel, set up by Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike, reported to a task force on metropolitan government reform that with costs to organize the Games possibly soaring past 3 trillion yen, plans for the swimming, volleyball and rowing/canoe sprint venues should be reconsidered -- with not building the venues altogether an option.

As possible alternative sites to host the three sports, the panel suggested the existing Tokyo International Swimming Center, the Pacifico Yokohama for the volleyball and Tome, Miyagi Prefecture, for the rowing and canoe.

  Top organizers of 2020 Tokyo Games gather
