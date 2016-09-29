Toyama man arrested over sale of "jailbroken" iPhones

A man who allegedly sold iPhones modified to allow unauthorized apps to be installed was arrested Thursday on suspicion of breaking a trademark law, in the first such arrest in Japan over the sale of so-called "jailbroken" iPhones, police said.

Daisuke Ikeda, a 24-year-old resident of the city of Toyama in Toyama Prefecture, is alleged to have sold five modified iPhones online between March 26 and May 23 for a total of some 120,000 yen ($1,180), while leaving the Apple Inc. trademark intact.

The devices come with restrictions which mean that only authorized apps can be downloaded and installed. A modification through the jailbreaking technique, however, circumvents the restrictions, allowing users to install any app they like.