Yokohama hospital sees death of 48 patients on same floor since July

A hospital in Yokohama where police suspect two people were murdered earlier in September, apparently through intravenous drips that had been tampered with, has recorded the deaths of 46 more inpatients since July who had stayed on the same floor, sources close to the matter said Thursday.

There were some days around mid-August and mid-September when four or five people died, but Oguchi Hospital could not confirm any hospital infections and thought the reason was because it had been accepting more seriously ill patients, the sources said.

The hospital in Yokohama's Kanagawa Ward has 85 beds and specializes in internal medicine, orthopedics and rehabilitation for the elderly. It has also been accepting more patients in the terminal phase of their illnesses.