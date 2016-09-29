Close

Kyodo News

September 29, 2016 21:15

19:50 29 September 2016

Academic achievement gap closing between top, underperforming areas

TOKYO, Sept. 29, Kyodo

A nationwide achievement test conducted in April showed the gap in the academic proficiency of elementary school pupils and junior high school students in Japan has narrowed between the well-performing and poorly performing prefectures, the education ministry data showed Thursday.

In releasing the outcome of the 2016 test assessing the pupils' and students' abilities in Japanese language and mathematics, the ministry said public schools in the low-performing group were catching up with those in the top group, based on the average number of questions answered correctly.

The test by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology covered all sixth-grade elementary school pupils and third-year junior high school students at publicly and privately run schools in Japan's 47 prefectures.

