FEATURE: Japanese Mashiko-yaki potters help recover Cambodian ceramic industry

Pottery artists from Tochigi Prefecture in eastern Japan offered decade-long support to Cambodia to help recover the ceramic art techniques that vanished after the fall of the Khmer empire in the 15th century.

In 2005, the Tochigi prefectural government launched a project to send artists from its Mashiko town famous for earthenware called "Mashiko-yaki" to a village in the central Cambodian province of Kampong Chhnang.

The village, about 90 kilometers northwest of the capital Phnom Penh, had been a major production center for ceramics, but its biscuit-fired products with no glaze coat were easily broken.