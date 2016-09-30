Japan's industrial output up 1.5% in August

Japan's industrial output in August rose a seasonally adjusted 1.5 percent from the previous month, lifted by the electronics parts and devices sector, the government said Friday.

The index of output at factories and mines stood at 97.9 against the base of 100 in 2010, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a preliminary report. It is the highest level since January.

The government upgraded its basic assessment, saying that industrial production shows signs of increasing at a moderate pace.