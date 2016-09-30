Close

Kyodo News

September 30, 2016 11:22

10:35 30 September 2016

BOJ prepares for long-term fight to achieve 2% inflation goal

TOKYO, Sept. 30, Kyodo

The Bank of Japan's decision to shift its policy target to the yield curve instead of quantitative easing was aimed at preparing for a long-term battle to achieve its 2 percent inflation goal, a summary of opinions at its September policy meeting showed Friday.

"Amid considerable downside risks to prices, it is imperative to ensure the sustainability of monetary easing and thereby prevent Japan's economy from returning to deflation," one member said at the Sept. 20-21 Police Board meeting. "The bank should adopt a new policy framework and implement necessary measures as appropriate."

The opinion suggested some BOJ board members have given up on attaining the 2 percent inflation goal in the near future as the central bank has been running out of policy options.

