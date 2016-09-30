Close

September 30, 2016

15:55 30 September 2016

Thailand announces 1st cases of Zika-linked microcephaly

BANGKOK, Sept. 30, Kyodo

Two babies in Thailand have been born with Zika-linked microcephaly, the first cases of their kind, the country's Health Ministry announced Friday.

The condition, which causes babies to be born with abnormally small heads, has been linked to Zika, a mosquito-borne virus which has been slowly spreading across Asia in recent months, and which saw a series outbreak begin to develop in South America in 2015.

Health Ministry officials said they had been monitoring four pregnant women, of whom two had given birth to babies with microcephaly. One of the four is still waiting to give birth.

