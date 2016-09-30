Video Advisory (Sept. 30) Tokyo inquiry fails to pin down blame for new market design debacle

The following is the latest available news video.

Tokyo inquiry fails to pin down blame for new market design debacle

-- Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike announces Sept. 30, 2016, that a task force she set up in the metropolitan government has been unable to determine exactly who made the decision to build the new site for the capital's Tsukiji fish market partly without a sufficient soil embankment to protect it from toxic contaminants.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_national/post_15147/)

==Kyodo