Paris climate accord set to go into force in Nov., with EU to join

A landmark global climate agreement is on course to go into force in early November as the European Union agreed Friday to join other major emitters in ratifying the so-called Paris accord by early October.

The latest development came as the environment ministers of the European Union -- the world's third-largest emitter of carbon dioxide -- decided to resort to a special measure to swiftly ratify the accord without waiting for all 28 member states to finish their domestic ratification procedures.

The Paris Agreement's entry into force would come after nearly 200 nations agreed at a U.N. conference on climate change in Paris last December to create a long-sought framework to involve every country in reining in greenhouse gas emissions.