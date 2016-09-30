Rio Olympics, Paralympics medalists to parade next Friday

A total of 88 medalists from the Rio de Janeiro Olympics and Paralympics will be feted in a parade in Tokyo, organizers announced Friday.

All but seven of Japan's Rio Olympics medalists are expected to make an appearance next Friday as are of 37 of 38 Paralympic medalists. Unfortunately swimmers Rie Kaneto and Daiya Seto, tennis star Kei Nishikori, sprinter Ryota Yamagata and wheelchair tennis star Shingo Kunieda are unable to take part.

The parade is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. and cover a 2.5-kilometer route from Ginza to Nihombashi.