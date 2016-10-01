Close

October 1, 2016 17:37

16:41 1 October 2016

FOCUS: Threat of Zika-linked microcephaly looms in Asia

By Siti Rahil
SINGAPORE, Oct. 1, Kyodo

There is a high risk of the mosquito-borne Zika virus causing microcephaly among babies in Southeast Asia as it has in Brazil, experts warned this week.

The spread of Zika in some countries in Southeast Asia in recent months has not caused much panic in the region as the disease had been mild. Moreover, until recently there had not been any recorded case of microcephaly, which causes smaller heads than normal in some babies of women who have been infected during pregnancy.

But that lull could end after Thailand on Friday became the first Asian country to report microcephaly in two babies due to Zika.

