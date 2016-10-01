Close

Kyodo News

October 1, 2016 23:40

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

22:07 1 October 2016

Gov't planning to stay involved in TEPCO's management longer

TOKYO, Oct. 1, Kyodo

The government is considering staying involved in Tokyo Electric Power Co.'s business management longer than currently planned, given larger-than-expected costs for scrapping the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, sources close to the matter said Saturday.

A delay in the process for reactivating its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in Niigata Prefecture, a main pillar of the utility's reconstruction plan, is another factor prompting the government to think it would be too soon to start reducing its involvement next April as planned, they said.

The government is leading business operations of the utility facing huge compensation payments and other problems from the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster as it has acquired 50.1 percent of the firm's voting rights through the state-backed Nuclear Damage Compensation and Decommissioning Facilitation Corp.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 27 Sep 2016China sends mixed signals to new U.S. sanctions over N. Korea
  2. 27 Sep 2016Arbitration court to deal with East Timor-Australia dispute
  3. 26 Sep 2016New spokesman of China's Foreign Ministry makes debut
  4. 27 Sep 2016Typhoon Megi wreaks havoc in Taiwan, killing 4, injuring 167
  5. 27 Sep 2016Oldest Xuanzang translation of key sutra found at Beijing temple

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete