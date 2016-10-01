Gov't planning to stay involved in TEPCO's management longer

The government is considering staying involved in Tokyo Electric Power Co.'s business management longer than currently planned, given larger-than-expected costs for scrapping the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, sources close to the matter said Saturday.

A delay in the process for reactivating its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in Niigata Prefecture, a main pillar of the utility's reconstruction plan, is another factor prompting the government to think it would be too soon to start reducing its involvement next April as planned, they said.

The government is leading business operations of the utility facing huge compensation payments and other problems from the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster as it has acquired 50.1 percent of the firm's voting rights through the state-backed Nuclear Damage Compensation and Decommissioning Facilitation Corp.