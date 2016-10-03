Japan's Ohsumi wins Nobel for work on "self-eating" mechanism in cells

Japanese scientist Yoshinori Ohsumi won this year's Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine for elucidating mechanisms for autophagy, an intracellular process that degrades and recycles proteins, the Nobel Assembly at the Karolinska Institute said Monday.

The 71-year-old honorary professor at the Tokyo Institute of Technology revealed the mechanism of how autophagy begins, opening up the possibility of new treatments for illnesses including cancer, and Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Ohsumi's discoveries "led to a new paradigm in our understanding of how the cell recycles its content. His discoveries opened the path to understanding the fundamental importance of autophagy in many physiological processes, such as in the adaptation to starvation or response to infection," Karolinska said in a statement.