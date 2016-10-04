Close

Kyodo News

October 4, 2016 12:10

10:23 4 October 2016

Typhoon Chaba forecast to bring storm conditions to western Japan Wed.

TOKYO, Oct. 4, Kyodo

A powerful typhoon passed near Japan's southwestern island prefecture of Okinawa early Tuesday and is forecast to approach the country's main island the next day, bringing strong winds and high waves, the weather agency said.

The Japan Metrological Agency lifted a special warning for Okinawa Island on Tuesday after Typhoon Chaba, the season's 18th typhoon, passed near the prefecture, but turbulent sea conditions are expected to continue through early afternoon around Okinawa and into the night in the Amami region of Kagoshima Prefecture.

The typhoon is expected to move west of Kyushu, Japan's southernmost main island, Tuesday night, before approaching the main island of Honshu via the Sea of Japan on Wednesday, the agency said.

