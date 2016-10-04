Japan's fast-reactor panel to hold 1st meeting Friday

A panel to discuss Japan's fast-reactor development policy, including the possible replacement of the trouble-prone Monju fast-breeder reactor, will hold its first meeting at the end of this week, industry minister Hiroshige Seko said Tuesday.

The panel is expected to compile a future objective regarding fast reactors within this year and lay the foundation for the Inter-Ministerial Council for Nuclear Power meetings, in which the review of the policy on Monju in Fukui Prefecture will be discussed.

"We will vigorously discuss the issues to clearly show the policy direction by the end of the year," Seko told reporters after a Cabinet meeting.