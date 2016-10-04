Close

Kyodo News

October 4, 2016 14:11

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

12:43 4 October 2016

Japan's fast-reactor panel to hold 1st meeting Friday

TOKYO, Oct. 4, Kyodo

A panel to discuss Japan's fast-reactor development policy, including the possible replacement of the trouble-prone Monju fast-breeder reactor, will hold its first meeting at the end of this week, industry minister Hiroshige Seko said Tuesday.

The panel is expected to compile a future objective regarding fast reactors within this year and lay the foundation for the Inter-Ministerial Council for Nuclear Power meetings, in which the review of the policy on Monju in Fukui Prefecture will be discussed.

"We will vigorously discuss the issues to clearly show the policy direction by the end of the year," Seko told reporters after a Cabinet meeting.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 29 Sep 2016China to give relief goods to flood-hit N. Korea
  2. 29 Sep 2016China refutes U.S. claims over how to deal with N. Korea
  3. 30 Sep 2016Philippines to repatriate Vietnamese fishermen caught poaching
  4. 29 Sep 2016China refutes U.S. claims over how to deal with N. Korea
  5. 29 Sep 2016N. Korea merges leader's cash generation offices: S. Korea

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete