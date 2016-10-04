Close

October 5, 2016

23:04 4 October 2016

IMF revises up growth forecast for Japan, down for U.S.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 4, Kyodo

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday forecast modest increases in Japan's economic growth for this year and 2017, citing fresh fiscal stimulus approved the same day by the country's lower house, as well as the Bank of Japan's negative interest rate policy.

In its latest World Economic Outlook, the IMF predicted growth of 0.5 percent this year and 0.6 percent next year, up 0.2 percentage point and 0.5 point, respectively, from its July estimate.

However, it lowered its projection for U.S. growth by 0.6 point to 1.6 percent in 2016 and by 0.3 point to 2.2 percent in 2017. It left its estimate for China's growth unchanged at 6.6 percent and 6.2 percent, respectively.

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News.

