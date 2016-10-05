A-Bomb survivors call for nuclear-free world at British parliament

A group of atomic bomb survivors on Tuesday shared their personal experiences of suffering and appealed for the abolition of nuclear weapons at an event hosted in the House of Lords in London.

Members of parliament, nongovernmental organization officials and young students attended to listen to personal accounts from five survivors, known as hibakusha, from Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and had the opportunity to ask questions to the speakers.

The talk was part of a series of events organized by Japanese civic group Peace Boat, under whose auspices the atomic bomb survivors are traveling the world to share their message.