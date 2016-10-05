Close

October 5, 2016 14:23

12:43 5 October 2016

2 N. Korean officials in Beijing seeking to defect: report

SEOUL, Oct. 5, Kyodo

Two North Korean officials stationed in Beijing are seeking to defect to Japan, a Seoul daily reported Wednesday, citing an anonymous source.

The officials expressed their intention to defect in late September and the governments of Japan and China have been discussing the matter, the JoongAng Ilbo reported.

The Japanese government's top government spokesman, however, denied the report.

