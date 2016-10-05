12:43 5 October 2016
2 N. Korean officials in Beijing seeking to defect: report
SEOUL, Oct. 5, Kyodo
Two North Korean officials stationed in Beijing are seeking to defect to Japan, a Seoul daily reported Wednesday, citing an anonymous source.
The officials expressed their intention to defect in late September and the governments of Japan and China have been discussing the matter, the JoongAng Ilbo reported.
The Japanese government's top government spokesman, however, denied the report.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.