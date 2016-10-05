Tennis: Injured Nishikori retires from Japan Open 2nd round

Kei Nishikori went from dominant to debilitated in the space of 5 minutes at the Japan Open tennis tournament Wednesday as a gluteus injury forced him to pull out in the first set of his second-round match against Joao Sousa of Portugal.

With two service breaks in his pocket and the score at 3-0, Nishikori appeared to strain his lower back and immediately called a medical timeout with trainers lying him down and manipulating his lower left side.

When he returned to the court he was clearly hampered, but the home hero's pulling out seemed unimaginable as he battled on.

Sousa quickly got on the board and broke Nishikori to make the score 4-2 and at the subsequent change of ends the Japanese again spoke to the trainers but returned to the court.

He lasted only a couple more points, though, as he called it quits and walked gingerly to his seat.

"I was worried because (the pain) didn't come gradually. It came suddenly. I have never had that kind of experience," said Nishikori, who was hoping to equal Pete Sampras with three Tokyo titles, just one behind Stefan Edberg's record four.

"The injury happened at 2-0, 30-40 when I had the break point. It was a long rally and the last ball when he hit the lob I stepped wrong and felt something."

"I saw the doctor as soon as I came off court. We are still trying to get all the information. The first thing they told me is that it is the left glute."

"There was absolutely no pain anywhere before the match. Everything was going really well and now I have to do things to recover."

"The tournament is very important tournament to me. It is the worst possible result. I was hoping to have a good result here and end the season well."

With the Shanghai Masters scheduled next week, Nishikori now has a nervous wait to see a diagnosis and how he recovers from this setback. He is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Thursday.

"I can't really comment on Shanghai yet. We are still waiting to get all the information. I will get some more feedback today and tomorrow and then at the end of the day tomorrow I should have a lot more information," he said.

Nishikori's withdrawal opens up the top side of the draw, with fourth seed Marin Cilic and fifth seed David Goffin, who plays later Wednesday, now looking good for a semifinal meeting.

In the second match on the Ariake Coliseum, the Croatian Cilic shook off a slow start to come back from a one-set deficit against Fernando Verdasco, winning the match 4-6, 7-5, 7-5.

Verdasco played Cilic to a draw for much of the match, with lapses late in both the second and third sets all that stopped him from becoming the second player to knock out a seed Wednesday.

"I had a lot of chances to come back but somehow I lost the (first) set at critical points," said Cilic.

"That was tough to accept. Even with quite good tennis, I was not able to take advantage of those opportunities."

"It was up and down in the second and third set...it was not easy but I felt mentally that I was in there and it was definitely critical to push myself in tough situations as both the second and third sets went the distance."

Despite both being over 30 years old and long-time tour campaigners, Luxembourg's Gilles Muller and Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic had not played each other since juniors, and it was the former that shocked the third seed here by snatching a lead in an extremely tight first-set tiebreak.

Muller then took an early break in the second set and with Berdych struggling with his serve and requiring a medical timeout to get some treatment on his left gluteus, Muller was able to pull away to claim a big scalp, 7-6(7), 6-1.

"At the beginning of the second set my body began to give a bit of a sign that it has been playing a little bit too much tennis in the past two weeks," said Berdych, who with the loss missed out on the opportunity to overtake Dominic Thiem and move into the eighth and final ATP World Tour Finals slot.

Thiem lost at a tournament in Beijing on Tuesday, and had Berdych won the Tokyo tournament he would have claimed the position.

"I had a good rhythm on my serve. I had a couple of break chances in the first set and it was a tough tiebreaker. I mean I was up all the time, but then at the end it was getting very close and I think at that moment you have to be lucky at the right moment," said Muller, who plays Cypriot Marcos Baghdatis in the second round.

"I got the break right away in the second set. That always helps. It's always nice when you win a tough first set and you get the break right away. It kind of calms you down."

==Kyodo