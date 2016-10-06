Close

02:12 6 October 2016

Olympics: 9 innings for baseball, 7 for softball at 2020 Games

LONDON, Oct. 5, Kyodo

Baseball will be played over nine innings and softball at seven innings when they make a comeback to the Olympic program at the 2020 Tokyo Games, a senior official of the World Baseball Softball Confederation said Wednesday.

The official told Kyodo News that although the organization had once proposed shortening baseball to seven innings to cut the game time to meet TV broadcasting needs, it now plans to go with nine innings as the number of teams competing was reduced from eight to six.

The duration of a softball game will remain at seven innings, the official said.

