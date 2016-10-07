Close

October 7, 2016

11:21 7 October 2016

Japan, Russia diplomats to meet Thurs. to prepare Abe-Putin summit

TOKYO, Oct. 7, Kyodo

Senior Japanese and Russian diplomats will meet next Thursday in Moscow to prepare for a summit between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Vladimir Putin in December, Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday.

Vice Foreign Minister Shinsuke Sugiyama and First Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov are expected to discuss a decades-old dispute over four Russian-administered, Japanese-claimed islets off Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido.

"The dialogue will focus on global issues the two sides have strategic interests in, such as the North Korean and Syrian issues. At the same time, they will also discuss bilateral issues," Kishida told reporters.

