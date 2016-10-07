Japan's medalists from Rio Olympics, Paralympics parade through Tokyo

About 90 Japanese medalists from the Rio Olympics and Paralympics took part in a parade through central Tokyo on Friday as a total of about 800,000 spectators gathered along the 2.5-kilometer route to catch a glimpse of star athletes.

This is the second such event to be held following the one after the 2012 London Games and the first joint parade also involving Paralympians.

At a ceremony to kick off the event, three-time Olympic women's wrestling champion Saori Yoshida, who settled for silver at Rio de Janeiro, expressed hope that the medalists will be able to convey through the parade the feeling of thanks of each and every Japanese athlete who competed in Brazil.

"This is the first time for both Olympians and Paralympians to join the parade so I am very happy to be able to take part in this event with athletes we normally don't get to interact with, together as members of Team Japan," she said.

"I hope the excitement of today's parade will lead toward Pyeongchang (Winter Olympics) in two years and Tokyo (Summer Games in 2020)," added Yoshida, who served as captain of the Japanese national team at the Rio Games in August.

Wheelchair tennis bronze medalist Yui Kamiji, the flagbearer for Japan at the Rio Paralympics last month, said athletes were able to give all they had in competition thanks to "big cheers" from Japanese people, some who traveled all the way to Brazil.

"We will aim for something higher in Tokyo four years from now and hope to work on building momentum for the Tokyo Games together with athletes who are watching us Paralympians here and are willing to join in our efforts," Kamiji said.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike handed the Olympic and Paralympic flags to Yoshida and Kamiji, respectively, before the athletes embarked on the parade from the Ginza area to the Nihombashi district on open-top buses and other vehicles.

Kaori Icho, who in Rio became the first female wrestler to win four consecutive Olympic gold medals, and Kohei Uchimura, who defended the men's individual all-around gymnastics title and also won the men's team gold, were among 87 athletes -- 50 Olympians and 37 Paralympians -- taking part.

Spectators waved and called out cheers while some held up banners and flags with messages of congratulations and appreciation to the athletes.

"I'm so happy that so many people came out today," Icho said after the hourlong parade.

Uchimura said, "I feel like a superstar. I'm very thankful."

Japan's Olympians won 41 medals, a record-high for the country, while Paralympians took home 24 medals from Rio.

The route this time was more than double the distance of 1 km for the Olympians' parade after the London Games four years ago which attracted about 500,000 spectators.

The Japanese government, the Tokyo metropolitan government and the Japanese Olympic Committee have decided to hold a joint parade for the country's Olympians and Paralympians as part of efforts to foster momentum toward 2020.

