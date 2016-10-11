Rugby: Japan needs to grasp size and possibilities of RWC 2019, says Gosper

World Rugby CEO Brett Gosper admitted Tuesday he was still slightly concerned the Japanese government and population at large has not grasped how big an event Rugby World Cup 2019 will be.

"I honestly don't believe the Japanese are aware as to how big an event this is. And that's something we need to push a lot more," he told Kyodo News in an exclusive interview.

"I think the Japanese government will be surprised at how much Rugby World Cup will contribute to the economy. There's no capital investment involved, it's all travelling fans and people spending well beyond the national average all over the country. In terms of impact on the general economy, we saw the Rugby World Cup was bigger than the Sydney Olympics and we saw similar stats for London."

Last year's tournament in England helped generate 2.3 billion pounds ($2.8 bil.) in spending across the economy as a result of inputs like tourism and infrastructure investment. World Rugby estimates that 1.1 billion pounds was directly added to Britain's GDP.

This was in part thanks to 406,000 international visitors, who stayed an average of 14 days in Britain and spent an estimated 2,400 pounds each.

Rugby fans the world over have talked about 2019 being a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and it has been predicted that around 450,000 foreigners could make their way here for a tournament that will last six weeks and will be played at 12 venues throughout Japan.

Yet most government directives and plans are more concerned with the Olympics to be held in Tokyo a year later.

"It is not ideal to precede an Olympics and the big worry is you will be eclipsed by the awareness of the Olympics," Gosper said. "We have followed Olympics on a couple of occasions and it was a very successful formula whether it be ticketing or the actual hunger for a big event, which lives on long after the Olympics as we saw in London."

"Hopefully the Japanese population will grasp this is a unique one-off event they want to be part of and the national nature of the event will help support that."

And the Australian, who is the son of former International Olympic Committee Vice President Kevan Gosper, was confident things are heading in the right direction.

"Our belief is Japan is ahead of England 2015 in terms of preparation. That doesn't mean they don't have a lot to do but we are genuinely confident that everything will be in place as it should be."

Gosper said the key to a successful tournament was ensuring the local organizing committee took on board the lessons of past tournaments.

"Generally the issue with the organization here -- although there are a lot of high quality people -- is very few have had direct experience of running a big event," he said. "Rugby World Cup Ltd. have run eight World Cups so it is important that the (local) organizing committee have the willingness to embrace the learnings of previous World Cups and not believe we are trying to force some cultural difference on Japan."

Gosper said that while games would not, as originally suggested, be played in other Asian nations, the tournament would still have a huge impact on the continent.

"That it is in Japan and an Asian country is hosting the World Cup is a massive thing. Don't underestimate that," he said. "Also the time zones are a massive thing too. We know there is massive interest. There is no question China is interested in the sport because of what they are seeing happening in Japan."

"People can now see (the Rugby World Cup) is not some western club that happens in a traditional Commonwealth or Six Nations market every four years."

And Gosper believes rugby's first venture into a non-traditional market can be a success if Japan lives up to its reputation.

"The expectation outside Japan is that there is no way they will falter. They have to deliver on the expectation and image of Japan that it is highly innovative, highly effective, highly efficient and responsive. They have to live up to their own image. And I think they will."

Innovative, effective and efficient were three of the attributes displayed by the Brave Blossoms last year as they beat South Africa on their way to becoming the only side to win three pool games at a Rugby World Cup and not reach the last eight. And Gosper said World Rugby will do all they can to ensure the team remains in the public's eye.

"We will continue to invest high performance money in this union to ensure they do perform well in 2019. That's part of the success they had in England."

"There's a bit of a star aura about the Japan team coming from the 2015 World Cup. I think the days are over when Japan is seen as a second-tier side that is just filling the fixture list. People will go to watch the Japan brand of rugby and I think they can stand up and give any tier-one side a good game."

==Kyodo