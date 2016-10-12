Toyota, Suzuki to start business tie-up talks to survive global race

Toyota Motor Corp. and Suzuki Motor Corp. said Wednesday they have agreed to start talks on a business tie-up, eyeing cooperation in areas such as the development of new safety and environmentally friendly technologies.

Toyota, Japan's largest automaker, and Suzuki, a smaller rival that specializes in small vehicles, said the tie-up under consideration will be open to other companies and is expected to lead to technological standardization in the industry -- the latest sign of the consolidation of Japan's auto sector to survive intensifying global competition.

The move comes after Nissan Motor Co. decided in May to take a 34 percent stake in Mitsubishi Motors Corp., which was stung by a fuel economy data manipulation scandal. The deal effectively puts Mitsubishi under the wing of Nissan.