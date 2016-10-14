Close

Kyodo News

October 14, 2016 14:10

12:23 14 October 2016

Japan seeks fire, earthquake safety strategy for foreign tourists

TOKYO, Oct. 14, Kyodo

The Japanese government started discussions Friday on a strategy for guiding foreign tourists to safety in case of fires and earthquakes, as it prepares to host the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo.

A panel under the Fire and Disaster Management Agency will compile the strategy around March 2018, which will then be provided to municipalities, stadiums, airport buildings and other major facilities.

The panel will consider installing digital screens within such facilities and displaying emergency earthquake alerts and escape routes in multiple languages.

