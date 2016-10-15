Close

Kyodo News

October 15, 2016 20:25

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

19:12 15 October 2016

Tokyo Gov. visits alternative site for rowing/canoe sprint in 2020

TOKYO, Oct. 15, Kyodo

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike on Saturday visited a boat race course in Miyagi Prefecture, a facility emerging as an alternative venue for the rowing/canoe sprint events at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games.

"Based on this visit, I will start considering venues," Koike told reporters after inspecting facilities at the Naganuma rowing course in Tome, more than 400 kilometers from Tokyo. Miyagi is one of the prefectures in northeastern Japan hit hardest by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

Games organizers and the International Rowing Federation had already approved the Sea Forest Waterway venue to be constructed on Tokyo Bay, but a metropolitan government cost review panel recommended last month that plan be reconsidered.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Naganuma rowing course may host rowing/canoe sprint events
  • Naganuma rowing course may host rowing/canoe sprint events
  • Naganuma rowing course may host rowing/canoe sprint events
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 10 Oct 2016Singapore prosecutors reveal links to Malaysia's 1MDB scandal
  2. 11 Oct 2016Australia's New South Wales reverses ban on dog racing
  3. 10 Oct 2016Cambodian opposition lawmaker jailed over border map dispute
  4. 11 Oct 2016H.K. former head faces fresh bribery charge in court
  5. 12 Oct 2016Uyghur scholar imprisoned by China wins human rights "Nobel"

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete